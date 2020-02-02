First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.17

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.96. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 436,809 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLP. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $7,325,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,766,000 after buying an additional 286,367 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 334.6% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 270,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 49.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 584,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 193,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 71.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 323,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 135,212 shares during the last quarter.

