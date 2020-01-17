First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.12

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.12 and traded as high as $26.08. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 10,766 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2595 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,766,000 after acquiring an additional 286,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,787,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,114,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,714,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,272,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,135,000 after acquiring an additional 61,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 1,119,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter.

