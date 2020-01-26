First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.64, approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

