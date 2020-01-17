First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.48 and last traded at $62.48, 9 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol