First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FCT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

