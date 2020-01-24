First Trust Senior Loan ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.45. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

