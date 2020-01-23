First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.56 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

