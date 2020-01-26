First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.40, approximately 5,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 38,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

