First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYT) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks