First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) shares traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $18.21, 1,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

