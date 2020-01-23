First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $34.30 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06.

