First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, approximately 580 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,319,000.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol