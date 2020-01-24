First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?