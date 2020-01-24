First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.65

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.65, with a volume of 1786000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 3,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,363 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,917,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 28.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,320,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,005,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,814,000 after purchasing an additional 655,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 621,602 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FVD)

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

