First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FUNC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds