First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given $18.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Western Financial an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYFW. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

MYFW stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.51.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

