First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MYFW shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.38%. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

