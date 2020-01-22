First Western Financial (MYFW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts expect First Western Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MYFW opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.51. First Western Financial has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

