First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW remained flat at $$17.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?