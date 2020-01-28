FirstCash (FCFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE FCFS opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.18. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80.

Several research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?