FirstCash Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

FCFS stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

