FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

