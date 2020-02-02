FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

FCFS opened at $86.97 on Friday. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 191.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

