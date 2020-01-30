FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstCash updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.32-4.51 EPS and its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,353. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Current Ratio