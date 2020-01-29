FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.32-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. FirstCash also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

FCFS traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 792,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80.

A number of analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

