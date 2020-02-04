FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE FE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

