FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $49.09 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 297876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

