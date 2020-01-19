FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at KeyCorp

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE FE opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 279.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index