FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FirstService to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FSV opened at $98.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80. FirstService has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index