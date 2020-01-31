FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FSV. TD Securities lowered their price objective on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

FirstService stock opened at $100.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05. FirstService has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

