Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

