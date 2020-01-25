Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.02.

FISV stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?

