Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,566,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

