Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.02.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $80.58 and a 52 week high of $122.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

