Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.93

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.93 and last traded at $120.85, with a volume of 106436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,135,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

