Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,173. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $80.58 and a 12-month high of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

