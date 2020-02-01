Fiserv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,528 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the average daily volume of 263 put options.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $81.62 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

