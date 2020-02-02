Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.48

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$22.48 ($15.94) and last traded at A$22.33 ($15.84), with a volume of 426686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$21.89 ($15.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a PE ratio of 91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.02.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

