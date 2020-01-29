Fitbit Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 41,051 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 2,902 put options.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,654 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 15.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,537,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,594,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,628,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fitbit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 174,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,589. Fitbit has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

