FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.57

FitLife Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $14.37. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 245 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 11.78%.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers primarily in the United States. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products that support accelerated fitness and nutrition goals directly to athletic facilities, gyms, and independent retailers; and sports nutritionals, energy and sports drink products, and meal replacements.

