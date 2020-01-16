Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New Price Target at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Five Below by 14.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 23.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Five Below by 16.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Five Below by 3.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five Below by 549.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

