Five Below’s (FIVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price target on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

