Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.04, approximately 766,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 572,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

FPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.49.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 921.30%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 169,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $694,417.00. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,120,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $3,808,034.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,487,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,715 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 568,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,167.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 237,933 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

