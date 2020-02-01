Five Star Diamonds (CVE:STAR) Shares Down 30%

Shares of Five Star Diamonds Ltd (CVE:STAR) fell 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 70,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 39,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Five Star Diamonds Company Profile (CVE:STAR)

Five Star Diamonds Limited engages in the exploration and development of diamond projects in Brazil. The company controls a position in the Brazilian kimberlite diamond sector owning 23 diamond projects comprising an aggregate of 50 exploration licenses and applications across 130,355 hectares. It conducts exploration programs on seven projects with the Catalao, Maravilha, Riachao, Jaibaras, and Verissimo projects.

