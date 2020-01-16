Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

FIVN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,202. Five9 has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.80, a PEG ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com