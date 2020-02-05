Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIVN. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.14.

FIVN traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.17. 795,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,596. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2,505.67, a P/E/G ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,570 shares of company stock worth $15,860,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

