FIX Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by FIX from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

