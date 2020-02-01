Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE FBC opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

