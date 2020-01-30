Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of DFP stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

