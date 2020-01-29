Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of PFD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

